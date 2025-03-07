Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has no plan to upgrade infrastructure at historic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for regular cricket matches, informed Sports & Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Replying to a query asked by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous in Assembly, the Minister told the House that as of now, there is no such proposal in the government for renovation of Barabati Cricket Stadium, which is managed by Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

While previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik had allocated Rs 600 Crore for renovation of Barabati Stadium, Mohan Majhi-led BJP government is yet to lay focus on sports infrastructure development

Recently, the OCA received backlash for 'mismanagement' that led to delay during India Vs England ODI at Barabati Satadium last month. The international match was halted for around 30 minutes on February 9 after the floodlights went off during second innings.

The Minister shared detailed available sports infrastructure in Cuttack district.

As per the data, the district has 6 indoor stadiums, 13 block level mini stadiums and 11 urban mini stadiums. This apart, the Hockey Training Centre and Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium are currently functional in the district.