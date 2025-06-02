Bhubaneswar: There will be no respite from hot and humid weather in Odisha during next few days even after early arrival of southwest monsoon this year.

According to IMD forecast, the hot and humid weather conditions are likely to prevail, particularly in coastal belt till June 6.

The Bhubaneswar MeT issued hot and humid day warning for five days starting today.

As per weather bulletin, Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to occur in the districts of Puri, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The hot weather conditions continued even today with several places placed above 39 degree C. While Balasore became the hottest town in Odisha with 39.8 degree C, followed by Bhubaneswar with 39.6 degree C and Jharsuguda with 39.2 degree C, Sambalpur and Hirakud recorded 39.1 degree C. Similarly, other places including Chandbali, Rourkela, Paradeep and Puri registered 38.4°C, 37.7°C, 37.5°C and 37°C respectively today.

The maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood is very likely to be around 39 degree Celsius for next 24 hours.