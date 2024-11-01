Bhubaneswar: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan today informed that there is no secret tunnel/chamber inside the Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

"This was cleared following the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). However, we are waiting for the final report for confirmation," the Minister told reporters.

However, cracks have been detected at various points of the structure. The Minister said that the ASI is prepared to carry out the repair work. The repair work of Ratna Bhandar will be conducted after Kartika Purnima.

On counting of valuables shifted from Ratna Bhandar, he said, "The counting will begin after repair work of Ratna Bhandar. In view of the heavy rush at the temple during the month of Karika, it is not feasible to carry out the repair work. The repairing process will start soon after Kartika Purnima."

"The inventory of valuables can only be made inside the Ratna Bhandar, which needs repair and is likely to be completed during the next one or two months. After repair work, the valuables that have been stored temporarily in strongrooms will be shifted back to the Ratna Bhandar," he added.