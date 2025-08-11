Bhubaneswar: A youth, who was not enrolled at Utkal University, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Vani Vihar campus today, sparking fresh concerns over student safety at Odisha’s premier educational institution.

The deceased, identified as Biswa, was employed as a driver for a youth leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He is suspected to have died after falling from the roof of a hostel building.

Police recovered the blood-stained body near Boys’ Hostel No. 3 in the early hours and sent it to Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Following the incident, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and university students questioned why hostel rooms were being allotted to non-students while many enrolled students awaited accommodation.

“ABVP has repeatedly demanded a non-student-free, alcohol-free, and drug-free campus. Yet, drug peddling is increasing here. If non-students can die in such a manner and students can be attacked by outsiders, the safety of students is clearly at risk. Both the Vice-Chancellor and the administration are responsible,” alleged ABVP National Executive Member Biswajit Patra, calling for a thorough probe into both past and recent incidents.

ABVP members also demanded to know who had been allotted the hostel room and who permitted the non-student to stay there. They warned that protests would intensify if swift action was not taken by the state government.