Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 to attend a grand celebration marking the first anniversary of Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in the state, informed the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

He said that the BJP Government will celebrate its first successful year in Odisha on June 20 instead of June 12 and PM Modi will grace the occasion.

"The celebration has been deferred to June 20 from June 12. The event's final schedule will be released today," said Pujari.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had visited New Delhi and extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the celebration.

All the ministers have been assigned to visit various districts as part of the celebration to share the government's first year report card with people on the grassroots.