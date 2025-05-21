Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission has issued a notification for the upcoming panchayat by-elections in Odisha. As per the announcement, polling will be held on June 23 to elect 43 sarpanches and 272 ward members across various districts.

The formal process will begin with the issuance of notices at the block, panchayat, and respective ward levels on May 22 at 10 AM. Nomination papers can be filed on May 26, 28, 29, 30, and 31 between 11 AM and 3 PM.

Candidates contesting for sarpanch posts will file their nominations at the block office, while those vying for ward member positions must file at the respective panchayat offices.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on June 2, after which a list of valid candidates will be published. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by June 4 (till 3 PM). The final list of contesting candidates will be displayed at the concerned panchayat offices.

Voting will be conducted on June 23 from 7 AM to 1 PM at designated polling stations. The counting of votes will take place the next day, June 24, starting at 8 AM in the respective block offices.

The by-elections aim to fill vacancies created due to various reasons across several panchayats in the state.