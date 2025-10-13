Bhubaneswar: The official notification regarding the bypoll to the Nuapada Assembly Constituency in Odisha was issued today.

As per the notification, polling will take place on November 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.

The deadline for filing nominations is October 20. Scrutiny of papers will be conducted on October 22, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia, a former minister and four-time legislator from Nuapada, who died on September 8, 2025, at the age of 69.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Dholakia had retained the seat with a margin of over 10,000 votes, defeating BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda.