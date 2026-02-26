Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a notification for Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, with polling slated for March 16, 2026.

As per the notification, the last date for filing nominations is March 5, while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on March 6. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till March 9.

Polling will be held on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place at 5 pm on the same day. The Commission has stated that the entire election process will be completed by March 20.

The elections have been necessitated as four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha are scheduled to retire on April 2, creating vacancies in the Upper House of Parliament.

The retiring members are Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan of the Biju Janata Dal, and Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the elected members of the State Legislative Assembly through proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. With four seats falling vacant, political parties are expected to announce their candidates soon.