Angul: A notorious criminal, Kshirod Nayak, was seriously injured in a police encounter that took place near an orchard close to Hanuman Batika in Kurudol under Angul Town Police Station limits, late last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a team of Chhendipada Police, along with Angul Town Police and a Special Squad, launched a joint operation to apprehend Nayak. As police cornered him near the orchard, Nayak opened fire, shooting three rounds at the cops.

In retaliation, police fired back, injuring Nayak in his right leg. He was immediately rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Police said that Nayak, a resident of the Chhendipada area, has multiple criminal cases registered against him. The operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on criminal activities in the region.