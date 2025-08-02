Berhampur: A dreaded criminal, identified as Sunil, was injured during a police encounter carried out by Golanthara police in Odisha’s Ganjam district in the early hours today.

He was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment after sustaining bullet injuries on his left leg.

According to sources, the encounter occurred under Golanthara police limits when a police team was attempting to apprehend Sunil. During the chase, the accused allegedly fired two rounds at the police. Fortunately, no officers were injured.

In retaliation, the police opened fire and shot five rounds, two of which struck Sunil in his left leg.

While police have not officially disclosed his criminal history, sources claimed that Sunil was involved in the loot at Nimakhandi police station and several other criminal cases in Berhampur.