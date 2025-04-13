Sambalpur: A dreaded criminal with involvement in over 25 cases across three districts in Odisha was injured in an encounter with police near Rangiatikra village in Sambalpur district, early this morning.

The accused, Sitaram Sarangi (34), who hails from Sargdihi village under Gobindpur police limits in Sambalpur, opened fire at police personnel at around 5:15 AM in an attempt to escape arrest. The police team, acting on specific intelligence, had launched a raid to apprehend him in connection with a case.

As per police sources, Sarangi fired first, prompting the team to retaliate in self-defense. A bullet hit him in the left leg below the knee during the exchange. He was initially treated at Kuchinda Sub-Divisional Hospital and later referred to VIMSAR, Burla, for better treatment.

The police recovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, one live round, two fired cartridges used by the accused, and two fired cartridges from the police side. They also seized a motorcycle without a number plate and cash amounting to ₹1 lakh.

Sarangi, who has a long criminal history involving cases of dacoity, robbery, and attempt to murder in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh districts, was on the radar of police.

A scientific team has visited the encounter site for further examination. The investigation is underway.