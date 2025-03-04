Sambalpur: A notorious criminal, Mahesh Kumar, sustained a bullet injury in an encounter with police at Lamadunguri under Ainthapalli police limits in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, early this morning.

As per reports, police had been tracking Mahesh for a while and received information about his presence near Lamadunguri. Acting on the tip-off, a police team attempted to apprehend him.

However, upon seeing the cops, Mahesh tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, hitting him in the left leg. He was rescued and admitted to VIMSAR in Burla for treatment.

During the operation, police seized a firearm, Rs 40,000 in cash, and two empty cartridges from the encounter site. Mahesh has multiple criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

Notably, a case was registered against Mahesh on Monday after he allegedly snatched Rs 45,000 from a person at gunpoint. Further investigation into the matter is underway.