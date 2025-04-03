Angul: Notorious criminal Sushant Nayak was injured in an encounter carried out by Angul police in a forest near Scotlandpur village in Talcher in wee hours today.

The criminal sustained injury to his left leg during encounter.

According to reports, a special squad of Angul police and Talcher police conducted an encounter to nab Sushant while he was trying to flee after firing at them inside the forest.

The injured criminal was taken to Angul District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Reports said that various criminal cases are registered against him in Talcher.

More details are awaited...