Berhampur: Notorious criminal Ananta Pattnaik was allegedly thrashed to death by a group of youths near Bandhaguda High School under Seragada police limits in Odisha's Ganjam district, last night.

As per reports, Ananta and his two associates were travelling on a motorcycle when the youths in an SUV started following the trio.

The youths intercepted the two-wheeler, dragged Ananta onto the road and assaulted him. The victim sustained critical injuries on his head and other parts of his body.

A profusely bleeding Ananta succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The two associates of Ananta fled the scene to save their lives and informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Seragada Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The cops have launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the attackers.