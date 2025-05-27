Rayagada: Maoist leader Bijaya Punem surrendered before the Rayagada SP in Odisha today. Bijaya was a key member of the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagavali (BGN) Division’s Ghumsar Area Committee and was wanted in several criminal cases. The government had announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh for his capture.

As per police sources, Bijaya hails from the Husur police station area in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. At the time of surrender, he was carrying a pistol and eight rounds of ammunition. He was involved in multiple Maoist activities, including armed encounters with security forces in Odisha’s Kandhamal district and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Bijayaa joined the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2009. After completing his initial training, he served as a personal security guard for senior Maoist leader Modem Balakrishna, alias Manoj. In 2014, he was promoted to Area Commander Member (ACM) and assigned to the BGN Division. In 2024, he moved to Odisha and took charge of the Ghumsar Area Committee within the division.

Reports say Bijaya faced numerous hardships during his time with the Maoists, including mental stress, scarcity of food and water, and frequent security operations. Additionally, language barriers and internal conflicts within the Maoist ranks contributed to his decision to surrender.