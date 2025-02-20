Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked its employees to report the purchase of any high-value item by them.

The state government has asked its employees to report any transaction involving moveable property worth more than their two months’ basic pay.

The employees have been asked to report such transactions to the authorities in accordance with the Rule-21 (3) of the Odisha Government Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1959.

The Law Department of the state government recently asked one of its official to report the authorities concerned after purchasing the gold items.

“A government servant is required to report forthwith to the prescribed authority on any transaction involving movable property worth more than two months’ basic pay as per Rule-21 (3) of the Odisha Government Servant’s Conduct Rules, 1959,” said the Law Department in a communique to the official.

“You are, therefore, requested to report appropriately after purchasing the gold item,” added the department.