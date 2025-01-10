Bhubaneswar: Eligible beneficiaries who had earlier chosen the ‘Opt Out’ option in the Subhadra Yojana can now apply for re-enrollment into the scheme.

The state government has introduced the ‘Opt In’ option in the Subhadra portal for these beneficiaries.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

As many as 31,000 eligible beneficiaries had mistakenly chosen the ‘Opt Out’ option in the Subhadra portal.

With the introduction of ‘Opt In’ option in the Subhadra portal, these beneficiaries can now apply for re-enrollment into the scheme.

The state government had rolled out the Subhadra scheme for women in Odisha on September 17.

As per the latest data, as many as 1.06 crore women have submitted their applications to avail benefits under the cash transfer scheme.

The government has so far disbursed the first installment of Rs 5,000 to around 80 lakh eligible women in three phases.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. As many as 1 crore eligible women in the age group of 21 to 60 will be benefited under Subhadra Yojana.