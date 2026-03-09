Bhubaneswar: The Plus 2 (intermediate) students in Odisha will be allowed to reappear the examination for any particular subject to improve their marks.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha will introduce the new system from this academic year.

After the publication of the Plus 2 results, the CHSE will allow the successful students to reappear the examination for any particular subject for improvement of their marks.

The students will have to apply for the improvement test within 15 days of the publication of the Plus 2 results in the state. The improvement test will be held within a month of the publication of the results of the annual exam, said the CHSE.

The results of the improvement exam will be published within 60 days, it added.

However, the unsuccessful students of the annual Plus 2 examination will not be allowed to opt for the improvement test. These students will have the opportunity to appear the instant examination, said the council.

“Last year, the CHSE took a decision to give a second chance to the Plus 2 students to improve their marks. It will introduce the new system from this academic year,” said an official.