Bhubaneswar: The state government has allowed Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs) across Odisha to issue disability certificates or Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards to differently-abled persons.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department today wrote to the health and Family Welfare Department to take the necessary steps in this regard.

As per the letter, the UDID card has been considered as the sole disability certificate for differently-abled persons to avail benefits under various welfare schemes in Odisha.

At present, District Headquarters Hospitals (DHH) are authorized to issue disability certificates or UDID cards to the differently-abled persons.

However, this mechanism has led to large pendency of applications in several districts. Besides, differently-abled persons from remote and rural areas are facing difficulties to visit DHHs for medical board assessments, resulting in delays and discouragement from availing the certification, said the letter.

“It is proposed that the 33 Sub-Divisional Hospitals across the state may be authorized and equipped to conduct disability assessment and generate UDID cards. This will also facilitate speedy disposal of pending applications and effective delivery of welfare schemes in the state,” read the letter.