Sambalpur: Western Odisha erupted in festive cheer today as people across towns and villages celebrated Nuakhai, the agrarian festival that marks the arrival of the new rice harvest.

Observed a day after Ganesh Chaturthi in the month of Bhadraba, Nuakhai is deeply rooted in the farming traditions of the region. The festival, whose name is derived from the Odia words “Nua” (new) and “Khai” (to eat), symbolises gratitude, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness.

The celebrations began with the customary offering of the first grains of freshly harvested paddy to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Sambalpur. Following this, families performed rituals at home, where the head of the household offered rice and other delicacies to the family deity before distributing the prasad among members.

Custom dictates that all members of a family sit together for the ceremonial meal, sharing the season’s first produce. For many, it is also a time of reunion, as those working outside the state return to their native homes to join in the festivities.

Nuakhai is not only about agriculture but also about reaffirming cultural identity and social bonds. People dress in traditional attire, exchange greetings and gifts, and seek blessings from elders. The festival also serves as a reminder of the community’s dependence on nature and the importance of thanking the divine for good rainfall and a rich harvest.