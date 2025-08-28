Sambalpur: The Nabanna (newly harvested rice) was offered to Maa Samalei at the Samaleswari Temple on the auspicious Nuakhai in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

The Nabanna sourced from three priests for the sacred offering at Maa Samalei was made between 10.33 am and 10.55 am at the temple following other rituals.

Following the offering, temple remained opened for devotees for darshan on Nuakhai, informed chief priest Ambika Ray on Thursday.

On the occasion of Nuakhai, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Panchayatiraj Minister Rabi Nayak, Sambalpur MLA Jaynarayan Mishra and their supporters as well as correspondents of 29 national-level media houses will receive Nabanna at Bhogamandap of the temple, informed Samaleswari Temple Trust Board.

About Nuakhai Festival:

Nuakhai is the agrarian festival celebrated predominantly in western Odisha regions like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, and Bargarh districts. The festival is celebrated on the 5th day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Bhadraba as per the Odia almanac.

It is observed to welcome the new rice of the season, symbolizing the beginning of the harvest season and the significance of agriculture in the region.

The day begins with people cleaning their homes and preparing special dishes using the newly harvested rice.

The most significant ritual is the offering of the first grains of the harvest to the family deity or local goddesses, such as Maa Samaleswari in Sambalpur district and Maa Pataneswari in Balangir district.

After the rituals, families gather for a grand feast, sharing the first fruits of the harvest among family members and neighbours.

The festival emphasizes family bonds and community unity. It is a time when people come together, irrespective of their differences, to celebrate the abundance of nature. Younger members of the family seek blessings from elders, and it's a common practice to resolve any disputes or misunderstandings on this day.