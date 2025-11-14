Results of the Nuapada By-Election 2025 will be announced today once the counting of votes is completed. Polling was held on November 11 across 358 booths. Around 2.54 lakh voters were eligible to cast their votes, while the turnout reached 83.45 per cent.

The By-Election was conducted following the death of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. In this By-Election, Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia contested on a BJP ticket, Snehnagini Chhuria represented the BJD, and tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi was the Congress candidate.

The counting of votes will be conducted in 26 rounds across 14 counting tables and one for postal votes.

This page provides LIVE updates on the Nuapada By-Election 2025 results as the latest trends are being updated here.