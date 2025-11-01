Nuapada: Political temperatures have risen ahead of the Nuapada bypoll with a written complaint submitted at Komana Police Station against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) State Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, popularly known as Bobby Das.

The complaint, filed by a BJP supporter, accuses the senior BJD leader of assault and issuing death threats. Police, however, stated that no FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

As per the complaint, Jitu, a resident of Paikapada under Komana block, was allegedly called to a farmhouse in Komana by a group of BJD leaders. Upon arrival, Das reportedly confronted him, verbally abusing him for leaving the BJD and joining the BJP.

Bobby Das assaults Jitu and threatens him to kill him

The complainant further alleged that Das grabbed him by the collar, assaulted him, and threatened to eliminate him and his family. “You don’t know who I am. I will kill you and your family,” Das allegedly said, according to the complaint.

Jitu claimed that Komana Police reached the spot after receiving information and rescued him. “Had the police not arrived on time, I might have been killed,” he stated in the complaint.

Police sources confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated, but no case has been registered so far. Efforts to reach Komana IIC Rashmita Pradhan for a response were unsuccessful, as she briefly answered the call and disconnected, stating she was busy.

The incident has triggered a buzz in Nuapada, with locals expressing concern over rising political tension in the run-up to the by-election.

Meanwhile, BJD leader Prithiranjan Gharai, who is actively campaigning for the bypoll, has reportedly been staying in a rented house on Khariar Road. Acting on a tip-off that cash meant for alleged distribution among voters was stored there, a police team — accompanied by two magistrates — conducted a search at the house on Friday, deploying a platoon of police personnel.