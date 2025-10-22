Bhubaneswar: The nominations of five candidates for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election in Odisha have been rejected.

This was revealed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha today.

The nomination papers of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Rajaram Sahu, Rahstriya Paribarthan Dal candidate Sitaram Behera and three independent nominees—Kamal Kumar Chhatria, Purusottam Behera and Bhujabal Adabang—were cancelled during scrutiny.

Nominations of 14 candidates found valid

However, the nominations of 14 other candidates, including the candidates of three major political parties—BJP, BJD and Congress—were found valid for the November 11 bypoll.

Altogether 19 candidates had filed nominations for the by-election in Odisha. However, the nominations of Jay Dholakia of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Snehangini Chhuria of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Ghasiram Majhi of Congress party, Ramakant Hati of Samajwadi Party, Sukadhar Dandasena of Odisha Janata Dal and nine independent nominees--Ashraya Mahananda, Chakrant Jena, Bhubanlal Sahu, Lochan Majhi, Kishore Kumar Bag, Bhaktabandhu Dharua, Nita Bag, Hemant Tandi and Laxmikanta Tandi—were found valid.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 24. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.

Rajendra Dholakia had defeated independent nominee in 2024 polls

It is worth mentioning here that Rajendra Dholakia had been elected to the Odisha Assembly from Nuapada seat for four times since 2004.

He first won the Assembly election from Nuapada as an independent nominee and then retained the seat in 2009, 2019 and 2024 on BJD tickets. He had also served as a minister in the BJD government under then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Dholakia had defeated independent nominee Ghasiram Majhi by a margin of around 11,000 in 2024 Assembly polls. The former minister had secured 61,822 votes while Majhi was polled 50,941 votes.

BJP candidate Abhinandan Panda, the son of former MP Basanta Panda, got third position with 44,814 votes. Congress candidate Sarat Patnaik secured the fourth position with 15,501 votes.