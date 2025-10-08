Ganjam: Odisha Vigilance officials today apprehended an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 in Ganjam district.

The accused, Banamali Satpathy, serving as the Executive Officer of Belaguntha Notified Area Council (NAC), was caught red-handed at Balipadar Bus Stop while taking the money from a staffer. The bribe was allegedly demanded for relieving the staffer on transfer and for releasing his arrear salary and Last Pay Certificate (LPC).

According to Vigilance sources, the staffer had been unable to draw his salary at the new place of posting as Satpathy insisted on the bribe to process the pending documents. Left with no choice, the complainant approached the Vigilance Department, which subsequently laid the trap.

The Vigilance team recovered the entire bribe amount from Satpathy’s possession. Following the operation, simultaneous searches were conducted at three locations linked to the accused to investigate possible disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at the Berhampur Vigilance Police Station (Case No. 14/2025) under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The investigation is underway.