Bhubaneswar: Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer Sarthak Sourav Mohapatra today accused his wife Archana Dash of subjecting him to mental harassment and using their child for emotional blackmail.

Archana had earlier filed a complaint against him at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar, alleging that she was subjected to cruelty, harassment and mental torture by her husband, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law.

Sarthak, accompanied by his lawyer, today appeared before the police and submitted related documents at the police station.

Speaking to reporters, Sarthak said, "Wy wife created hindrance in supporting my mother and sister. A dispute was going on between us over the matter. However, domestic disputes should not be brought before the media. Quarrels between us often escalated to a point where she threatened to die by suicide. I was undergoing mental trauma. I can fight against all fake allegations, but it is very difficult to fight abetment of suicide charges."

"After the birth of the baby, I had expected that things might normalise. I took care of her at the hospital during the delivery of the baby. Shockingly, she alleged that the baby suffered malnutrition due to her stay in our house. However, the weight of the baby was normal. Such allegations hurt me," the OAS officer said.

"At the time when my wife was admitted to the hospital due to the delivery of the baby, my mother fell ill at my house, for which I went there to check on her. When I returned to the hospital, I faced chaotic scenes as my wife asked me to choose between my mother and my child," he said.

"The next morning, I had to take my mother to a hospital. I went there without informing my wife, as she wouldn't have let me go. In the next two hours, she contacted my relatives about the incident and made the matter worse," said Sarthak.

"I haven't met my child properly, as I fear that in such an instance, she might become hyper and behave accordingly, which may lead to an untoward situation. For my safety, I haven't met my child. However, I want to meet the baby through a formal channel. I am ready to take the responsibility of my child, but in a formal setting like a court order. I had filed for divorce in May as I was undergoing mental trauma throughout my married life. I have faith in the judiciary. I will definitely get justice," he concluded.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police has registered an FIR against the OAS officer on the basis of the complaint filed by Archana.

Their marriage took place on February 21, 2024, while the baby was born on May 7, 2025.

Archana has alleged that Sarthak abandoned her and the newborn at the hospital, just four days after the birth of the child. Since then, he has been maintaining distance from her and the child, who are now staying in her parents’ house, she alleged.