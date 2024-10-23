Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the India Meteorological Department’s prediction that Cyclone Dana will make landfall in Odisha, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) postponed the Odisha Civil Service Preliminary Examination-2023. The preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on October 27, 2024.

The commission further stated next date of Odisha Civil Service (OCS) Preliminary Exam-2023 will be notified after seven days.

OPSC advised candidates to visit the commission’s website - https://www.opsc.gov.in for further information.

The metrological department forecasted the landfall of Cyclone Dana will be between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra during the night of October 24 to the morning October 25.

Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to face severe waterlogging due to the landfall.

The system is likely to cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

Under the influence of the system, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rainfall from today.