Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprises (OASME) women wing on Thursday organized a pre-event press conference at the Press Club of Odisha here to unveil the details of 2nd edition of Wonder Fest 2025 — a three-day exhibition celebrating womanhood, entrepreneurship, and Odia art and culture. The event is scheduled to take place from 6th to 8th June 2025 at the Crystal Crown Convention & Exhibition Centre here.

Addressing the media, Gauri Sankar Das, Chairman of OASME, highlighted the exhibition’s larger vision: “the 2nd edition of Wonder Fest 2025 aims to empower women-led enterprises and MSMEs, promote grassroots entrepreneurship, and celebrate Odisha’s rich cultural identity during the iconic Raja Parba. It’s more than just an exhibition – it’s a movement toward inclusive economic growth.” He also commended the efforts of Pratishrutee Jena, President of OASME Women Wing, Khordha Chapter, for spearheading the organization of the event.

Satwik Swain, Secretary General, OASME shared that this would be the 2nd edition of Wonder Fest, basing upon the success of its inaugural year in 2024. He further informed, “Over 100 entrepreneurs will take part in the exhibition and showcase a diverse range of products, including fashion wear garments, accessories, apparel, handlooms, handicrafts, khadi products, coir items, food and beverages, jewellery, bags, footwear, beauty care items, and packaging materials. The event is strategically aligned with the festive demand of Raja Parba.”

In addition to the exhibition, the 2nd edition of Wonder Fest 2025 will feature technical sessions, panel discussions for MSMEs, and seminars on women empowerment and girl child education. A major highlight will be special product launches through a fashion show, designed to promote traditional and contemporary Odia art and culture. This exhibition will also create a strong platform for the women entrepreneurs of the State to promotion of marketing their products.

Anwesha Rout, Secretary, OASME Women Wing, Central Office said, this event promises a dynamic and enriching experience, blending business, culture, and celebration. With over 120 exhibition stalls, Wonder Fest will spotlight the creativity and innovation of women entrepreneurs, artisans, and MSMEs from across the state. This is not only an exhibition but also it is a knowledge building platform for the women entrepreneurs, she said.

Speaking on the cultural aspects, Pratishrutee Jena shared, “The vibrant ‘Raja Pasara” will celebrate Odia womanhood and rural artistry, offering a unique cultural shopping experience. Visitors can also enjoy a dedicated food court featuring authentic Odia cuisine and delicacies.” She further added that the festival will include cultural performances by various artists, showcasing Odia dance, music etc. OASME has always been providing its services towards promotion, development and upliftment of the women entrepreneurs of Odisha. Hence, this exhibition will also encourage them to attract more and more buyers.

A special highlight of the event will be the Wonder Women Awards Ceremony, which will honour the outstanding women entrepreneurs and change makers across various sectors for their significant contributions to society and enterprise. In addition, the fest will feature a “Little Miss and Little Master” competition, offering a joyful and creative platform for young children to showcase their talents, confidence, and cultural flair—further adding to the festive spirit and inclusivity of Wonder Fest 2025.

With its well-rounded programming, Wonder Fest 2025 is set to emerge as a landmark platform for celebrating women’s achievements, nurturing enterprise, and reviving traditional arts in the spirit of Raja festive.

The press meet also highlighted the support and participation of various government departments, including the Ministry of MSME Department, Govt. of India, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, whose encouragement and patronization have played a pivotal role in shaping Wonder Fest 2025. Their involvement reinforces the OASME’S mission to promote MSMEs of Odisha inclusive of entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, and women empowerment at both the state and national levels.

Among others, Bindhyabasini Jena, Secretary, Mamata Mohanty, Secretary Organization OASME Women Wing, Khordha Chapter and Bidulata Jena, Joint Secretary, OASME Women Wing, Khordha Chapter were also present.