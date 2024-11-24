Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) has initiated action against a woman for making reels by flouting the road safety norms in Odisha capital here recently.

Acting upon the direction of the STA, the officials of Regional Transport Office (RTO)-2 with assistance from Badagada police seized the woman’s scooter today.

As per the complaint, the woman allegedly made reels by riding a scooter on a road in the capital city in violation of the road safety norms. She was allegedly driving her scooter recklessly and even without wearing a helmet for making the reels.

A commuter reportedly recorded the incident and informed it to Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, the STA and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) through a social media post.

The commuter, identified as Narayan Biswal, had urged the Transport Commissioner as well as the STA to take appropriate action against the woman for violation of the road safety norms.

Taking the issue seriously, the STA had directed the officials of RTO-2 in the city here to identify the woman and take action against her in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act.