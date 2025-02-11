Bhubaneswar: Following the brickbat attack from Opposition parties over the floodlight fiasco at Barabati Stadium during second ODI between India and England, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo said the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will inquire the matter. The OCA will submit a report to the State Government in 10 days.

Ruling the involvement of Tata Power, who operates the electricity distribution network in the State, Singh Deo said the floodlights at Barabati Stadium have been powered by the stadium’s own generator sets.

He asked the Opposition BJD, without naming the party, as to why the reasons behind the electricity supply failure to the programme venue during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mayurbhanj were not made public. Notably, BJD was then in power in the State when supply of electricity to the venue was disrupted for a brief period.

Yesterday, BJD alleged mismanagement Barabati and sought resignation of Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The Opposition party Spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the floodlight disruption has brought disrepute to Odisha as well as the country.

The Govt earlier served a showcause notice to OCA following disruption of floodlight at Barabati during the India vs England ODI on February 9. The Sports Director asked the state cricket body to submit a detailed explanation for the disruption and identify the persons/agencies responsible for the lapse.

One of the floodlights went out of power for around 30 minutes during the match causing a delay in the international cricket match. The match was paused at 48 runs just in 6.1 overs.