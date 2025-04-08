Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), the technical wing of the Electronics & IT Department, Odisha, has been conferred with two prestigious awards by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) during the Aadhaar Samvaad 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The first award was presented to OCAC for achieving high-level accuracy in Aadhaar Enrolment as a Registrar. This recognition is a testament to OCAC’s unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and compliance with UIDAI’s standards, ensuring error-free and citizen-friendly enrolment services across the State.



The second award acknowledges OCAC’s significant role as a State Authentication User Agency (AUA). OCAC has facilitated a secure, efficient, and reliable platform for real-time Aadhaar authentication, enabling seamless delivery of various Government services. This has greatly contributed to enhancing the efficacy of Aadhaar-based service delivery mechanisms within the State.

These accolades reflect OCAC’s dedicated efforts to strengthen the Aadhaar ecosystem in Odisha through technological innovation, best practices, and sustained collaboration with UIDAI.

The awards were received on behalf of OCAC by Pradeep Raut, Chief Executive Officer, during the ceremony graced by the Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in the presence of the CEO, UIDAI, and other esteemed dignitaries.