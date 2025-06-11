Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked the district administrations to make the necessary arrangements for the doorstep delivery of pensions to the beneficiaries who are facing difficulties to reach panchayat offices to collect the same.

The state government has asked the District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) to make the arrangements for doorstep delivery of pensions under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) to beneficiaries who are 80 years or above in age and those having disability of 80 per cent or above.

Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary RS Gopalan sent a letter in this regard to the DSSOs today.

“Many beneficiaries are not able to come in person to the pension disbursement point due to their poor physical conditions. Therefore, you are requested to ensure doorstep delivery of pensions for such beneficiaries,” said

The SSEPD Department has also asked the district administrations to provide the pensions at the doorsteps of all beneficiaries of the MBPY during the organization of ‘Vikash Rath’, an outreach programme of the Panchayati Raj Department from June 12 to 19.

It is worth mentioning here that MBPY is a flagship social security scheme of the Odisha government. It caters to the social security needs of various vulnerable sections of the society including elderly people, widows, differently-abled individuals and orphaned children of the Covid-19 victims in Odisha.