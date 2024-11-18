Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood actress Elina Samantaray married her boyfriend Anurag Panda in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday.

Elina took to Instagram to make the announcement of her wedding. She also shared several photos of the occasion.

The wedding ceremony was reportedly held as per Hindu traditions in the presence of family members and close friends of Elina and Anurag, a businessman.

Several celebrities of the Odia film industry congratulated the newly-wed couple on Instagram.

"The second and third pic has my whole heart. True love definitely exists and you both have proved it. Congratulations for lifetime happiness," posted actress Bhoomika Dash.

"Hey…. So happy for my my sweetheart… lots of love and best wishes for both of you," posted singer Aseema Panda.

"Beautiful. Many Congratulations to both of you," posted actress B M Baisali.

Here are some photos of the wedding ceremony posted by Elina.