Bhubaneswar: This year onwards, the Odia Book Awards will be part of the Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a platform for the cultural and literary exchange.

The Odia Book Awards will amplify the promotion of Odia language and literature. The 11th edition of KLF to be held in March in Bhubaneswar.

The awards will be given away for outstanding works in Odia across five categories: Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, Translation and Children’s Literature. The awardees in each category will be given cash prize of ₹50,000, citation and shawl. The deadline for submissions is December 15, 2024.

Since its inception in 2012, KLF has brought together authors, thought leaders, and artists from across the globe, fostering a space for intellectual discourse and cultural expression. In 2020, KLF launched its prestigious Book Awards in 17 categories, recognising excellence in English and Hindi literature.

Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Founder and Director of Kalinga Literary Festival said, "The introduction of the Odia Book Awards is a natural extension of Kalinga Literary Festival's mission to celebrate the diverse literary traditions of India. Odia literature holds a unique place in the cultural landscape of Odisha, and these awards are a tribute to its richness. We hope to renew a sense of pride in our language and inspire both established and emerging writers to continue contributing to this vibrant tradition."

Ashok Kumar Bal, CEO and Patron of Kalinga Literary Festival said, "The Odia Book Awards represent an important step towards our roots. By recognizing excellence in Odia literature, we are not only celebrating the works of exceptional writers but also nurturing a reading culture. These awards are a testament to KLF's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and ensuring that the literary heritage of Odisha continues to thrive."

The winners will be honoured at the Kalinga Literary Festival in March 2025, where their contributions to Odia literature will be celebrated in a grand ceremony.