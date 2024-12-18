New Delhi: The Government of India has appointed IFS Arun Kumar Sahu from Odisha as the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Bulgaria.

The 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service Officer hails from Deogarh and currently works as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sahu is expected to take up the assignment shortly, said the Ministry official sources.

Sahu has been serving as Additional Secretary (Central Europe) in the Ministry since September 2022. He was earlier posted as High Commissioner of India to Trinidad & Tobago.

An alumnus of erstwhile Ravenshaw College, he holds Master’s Degrees in War in Modern World from King’s College London and Linguistics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He did his schooling from Ravenshaw Collegiate School in Cuttack and Chandra Sekhar Behera Zilla School in Sambalpur.