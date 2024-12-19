Bhubaneswar: An Odia soldier, who had sustained grievous injuries in an explosion during a training exercise in Rajasthan yesterday, died while being treated in a hospital at Chandigarh today.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Ishwar Talia, a resident of Badaguda village under Baipariguda police limits in Koraput district. Talia was working as a tank driver in the Indian Army.

Talia and two other soldiers of the Indian Army—Ashutosh Mishra, a tank commander and Jitendra, a gunner—had sustained critical injuries in an explosion during a training exercise at Mahajan field firing range in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on December 18 (Wednesday).

The explosion took place while the trio was loading ammunition to the tank. Ashutosh and Jitendra died on the spot while Talia sustained critical injuries in the incident.

The injured Odia jawan was rushed to a hospital in Chandigarh in a helicopter. Talia succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital today morning.

Talia had joined the Indian Army in 2011. He is survived by his wife and two children—an eight-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

The Odia jawan had last visited his native place during this year’s Dussehra festival.