Bhubaneswar: An Odia jawan lost his life while trying to save a passenger bus during a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. Raj Kishore Munda, a havildar in the 6th Battalion, Bihar Regiment, was posted at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. He hailed from Nuagaon area of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

As per reports, Munda was killed while trying to protect a passenger bus during a landslide on March 29. He was heading with arms and ammunitions when the incident occured.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid a floral tribute to the brave soldier's mortal remains which arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at 7.50 am today.

Expressing profound grief, CM Majhi said Munda made the ultimate sacrifice by laying down his life in the line of duty. "I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Raj Kishore Munda came from a village which is under my constituency. I knew the family well. He had an even-tempered personality and his brave sacrifice will be remembered for posterity. The nation has lost a hero. It is a huge loss for the country. May his soul rest in peace," he told mediapersons.

CM Majhi also added that the martyred soldier will be laid to rest in his native village with full State honours.