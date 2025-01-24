Bhubaneswar: Out of the 16 Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh, one has been identified as an Odia.

The deceased is Alok alias Munna from Kulasri under Niali police limits in Odisha's Cuttack district. Munna was carrying a reward of Rs 18 lakh on his head, police sources said.

This apart, two members of the Odisha State Committee of the outlawed outfit were killed in the encounter. They have been identified as Satyam Gawde and Jayram alias Guddu. Both were carrying a reward of Rs 65 lakh each on their heads.

Notably, the exchange of fire between the Maoists and the security forces had occurred in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, during which 16 Maoists were neutralised.

The operation, carried out jointly by the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, and Odisha Police's Special Operations Group (SOG), led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and other automatic weapons from the site.