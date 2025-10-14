Kolkata:The National Commission for Women (NCW), in its fact-finding report on Durgapur gang-rape case, has flagged "security lapses" and "gross negligence" on the part of West Bengal Police in conducting the investigation.

In its fact-finding report which was made available on Tuesday, the NCW said, "It was further observed that the police had not cordoned off the crime scene even by October 12, creating a high possibility of evidence tampering. No proper forensic examination at the place of occurrence (POC) was conducted. These serious procedural lapses indicate gross negligence on the part of the local investigating authorities."

The NCW's fact-finding report came after its member Archana Majumdar submitted her preliminary report following her visit to Durgapur and holding talks with the victim, her parents and other stakeholders.

In the fact-finding report, the NCW said, "The incident highlights deep-rooted systemic failures in ensuring safety and accountability within institutional and administrative structures. The absence of preventive security measures, inadequate surveillance and procedural lapses in investigation reflect serious governance shortcomings requiring immediate rectification."

It further said, "The National Commission for Women will continue to monitor the progress of the investigation, the medical care provided to the victim, and her academic rehabilitation until justice is delivered."

As part of its observations, the NCW said the road leading from the hospital passes through a densely-wooded area that remains completely dark at night.

"There is a total absence of street lighting and surveillance, making it unsafe for pedestrians, particularly women. This represents a grave administrative failure on the part of the State Government, municipal authorities, and law enforcement agencies. It is alarming that such a major medical institution, employing and training over a thousand female students and healthcare professionals, lacks even basic security infrastructure," it said.

According to NCW, no evidence of regular police patrolling was found, despite the area being commonly known for "anti-social and criminal activities".

"The State Government had previously announced the "Raatri'r Saathi" project following the RG Kar incident to ensure the safety of women traveling at night; however, the initiative appeared to be non-functional in this region," it said.

Last week, the second-year medical student from Odisha was gang-raped by five people in a forest area outside a private medical college and hospital in West Burdwan district's Durgapur.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police have arrested all the five accused persons in the case. They are currently in police custody. In addition, male friend of the victim is also detained. According to police sources, the he is cooperating in the investigation.

(IANS)