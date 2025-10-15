Bhubaneswar: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent a report on the alleged gangrape of a medical student from Odisha in Durgapur to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Home Ministry.

In his report, the Governor has given a detailed account of his findings in the case and also about his interactions with the survivor and her parents, reports said on Wednesday.

Talking to the media earlier in the day, the governor said that the feelings of the survivor's parents about taking their daughter back to Odisha should be respected. "We have to understand their feelings. Whatever steps are required to help them in this hour of crisis and in future should be taken," he said.

Earlier on the day, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi met the Bengal Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and briefed him about his findings of the Durgapur incident.

Referring to his meeting with the MP, the Bengal Governor said that he received some suggestions from them.

"Today I had a representation from the Balasore MP. They also gave some suggestions. I do not want to divulge them because they should be kept confidential," Bose said, adding that he has also received a report from the National Women's Commission.

Bose had gone to Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district and spoken to the victim and her parents.

Sarangi, meanwhile, accused the West Bengal Police of making contradictory statements in the case.

“First, the police said it was a case of gangrape. Now they are claiming that it might be a case of rape. I met the victim girl. She is in a state of depression. Probably, she is under some kind of pressure. It needs to be seen whether the six persons arrested in the case as accused are culprits in reality or they have been just made the scapegoats,” Sarangi said.

He also told media persons that initially, the BJP delegation from Odisha was stopped from meeting the victim under the pretext of protocol. “The victim and his family members are voters from the Lok Sabha constituency where I am an MP. So have a moral to meet them. I did not expect such behaviour from the police administration as an elected public representative,” Sarangi added.

Incidentally, earlier in the day, the victim’s father had demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

"I have repeatedly demanded punishment for the culprits. Exemplary punishment should be given. The police investigation into the incident has made progress. But I also have doubts. If there is a CBI investigation, there will be a better probe into the incident. It would help give exemplary punishment to the accused. I feel that if there is a CBI investigation, the culprits will be punished quickly," the victim’s father told a section of the media persons.

The second-year MBBS student was allegedly gang-raped when she had gone out of the private medical college campus with a male friend to fetch food on the evening of October 10.

Police have so far arrested six people, including the friend, for their alleged involvement in the crime, which has sparked a huge political uproar in the state.