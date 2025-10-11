Kolkata: A delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday met with a second-year medical student from Odisha, who became a victim of gangrape outside a private medical college at Durgapur in West Burdwan district of West Bengal, where she is studying on Friday night.

The victim girl is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Durgapur. The NCW member Archana Majumdar, who led the commission’s delegation, went to the hospital and met the victim.

However, at the time the report was filed, Majumdar had not given any statement to the media on the issue.

Meanwhile, the local BJP supporters led by the party legislator from Durgapur (Paschim) constituency, Lakshman Chandra Ghorui, staged a protest demonstration in front of the Durgapur New Township police station seeking immediate identification of the accused in the case.

Already, the police have detained a friend of the victim for interrogation in the matter, his identify is yet to be disclosed by the investigating officials. However, BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, claimed in a social media post on Saturday that a complaint in the matter has been filed against an individual, Wasif Ali, and his associates.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner (East) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commiserate, Abhishek Gupta, under whose jurisdiction the private medical college comes, told media persons that since the matter was sensitive, the police are carrying out an investigation keeping in mind the sensitivity involved with the case.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has claimed that the batch-mate of her daughter, who has been detained for interrogation, was the mastermind behind the gangrape. According to him, the accused person he is referring to misled his daughter to go to the secluded place outside the medical college campus where the crime was conducted on her.

The victim’s father also claimed that the accused persons had also snatched away Rs 5,000 and the mobile phone from his daughter.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, talked to the victim’s father and assured him of all possible cooperation in the matter, especially as regards the treatment of the victim.

