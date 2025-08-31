Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar has been hospitalised after he complained of some health complications, said reports today.

Majumdar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in CDA area of Cuttack city.

As per reports, the music composer was under medication for liver ailments for last several days.

However, he suffered from certain other health complications while staging music programmes during the Ganesh Puja festival August 27.

He was immediately rushed to a private health facility in Cuttack. Majumdar was shifted to the CDA-based hospital today after his health deteriorated. He has been admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital, reports said.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that Majumdar is suffering from some health complications due to potassium deficiency in his body. His condition is stated to be serious and he is being treated by a team of doctors, they added.

It is worth mentioning here that Majumdar has composed more than 700 songs for music albums and Odia as well as Sambalpuri film industries. He is well-known for Odia films like Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan and Sriman Surdas.