Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will bear the medical expenses of popular Odia music composer Abhijit Majumdar, who is now undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

This was announced by health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who visited the premier health institute today and enquired about Majumdar’s health.

Mahaling also held discussions with the doctors treating the music composer.

“There is slight improvement in Majumdar’s condition as the function of his kidney and liver has been stabilized. His vitals are stable now. But, Majumdar is still in a comatose state. The doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar are providing the necessary treatment to him,” said the Health Minister.

According to Mahaling, the state government is ready to airlift Majumdar to AIIMS-Delhi if he requires better treatment.

“We will hold discussions with the Directors of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and AIIMS-Delhi and if required Majumdar will be airlifted to the National Capital for better treatment. The state government will bear his medical expenses,” said Mahaling.

Majumdar had been admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack after he complained of some health complications while staging music programmes during the Ganesh Puja festival on August 27.

He was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of another private health facility in the Silver City after his condition deteriorated.

The music composer was referred to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on September 4. He was found with multiple comorbid conditions including hypertension, Hypothyroidism and chronic liver disease at the time of his admission at the premier health facility.

He is now undergoing treatment at the ICU of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. The music composer has been on ventilator support.