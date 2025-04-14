Bhubaneswar: 'Pana Sankranti', also known as 'Maha Bishuba Sankranti', marks the beginning of the Odia New Year and is celebrated with great devotion and traditional fervour across Odisha. The festival is observed with the release of the new Panjika – the Hindu almanac that outlines important religious dates, timings, and astrological predictions for the year.

Unlike the lunar-based calendars used for other Hindu festivals, the Panjika for Pana Sankranti follows the solar calendar. It records auspicious times, sunrise and sunset timings, planetary positions, and more, starting from Mesha Sankranti (Aries transition) to Mina Sankranti (Pisces transition).

One of the key rituals of this day is the preparation and sharing of pana, a traditional sweet and tangy drink made from bael (wood apple), jaggery or sugar, and fruits. This refreshing drink not only marks the arrival of the New Year but also helps beat the summer heat.

Pana Sankranti is also celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. Devotees perform special pujas and offer prayers to the deity. In Puri, the festival takes a vibrant turn as traditional wrestlers from Jaga Gharas and Akhadas (wrestling and training centres) step out to demonstrate their wrestling skills after offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

Temples across the state witness heavy footfall, with devotees taking holy dips in rivers and sacred pilgrimage spots to cleanse themselves and seek blessings for the year ahead.

A unique and symbolic ritual performed on this day is Basundhara Theki. An earthen pot filled with water is placed above a Tulsi plant, with a tiny hole at the base allowing water to drip slowly onto the plant. This act is believed to represent prosperity and is considered highly auspicious.

Pana Sankranti is not just the start of a new calendar year in Odisha—it is a blend of tradition, devotion, and seasonal change, deeply rooted in the state’s cultural identity.