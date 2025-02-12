Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a rapper from Odisha allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Bengaluru here today.

The deceased was identified as Abhinav Singh, a resident of Kaligali in Cuttack and an engineer by profession. He was working in Bengaluru where the incident took place.

While the exact cause of death is not established yet, family members have alleged that Singh was subjected to harassment by his wife and was in acute mental distress which led him to take such a extreme step.

" I call him everyday at around 8 am before he left for office. He had spoken to his father the previous night. Strangely, he asked me to wake him up around 9 am instead of 8 am since he had moved closer to his office. I started calling him since 8.15 am. When he did not pick up, I thought he would get late for office and asked my husband to call his friend Tanmay who lived nearby. Tanmay along with another friend went over to his place and knocked on the door. Unable to get any response, tanmay went from his balcony and saw that my son had consumed poison," Abhinav's mother told media.

She also claimed that things were rocky between Abhinav and his wife as the latter wanted to travel a lot whereas her son wanted to come home. "I used to hear the two of them fight often. Abhinav had come home during the Puja break but every weekend, he disappeared without informing us. I had once heard him ask his wife about interacting with us which she was reluctant to do. But I kept quiet for almost nine months," she stated.

Abhinav's mother also claimed that in 2023, his brother in-law had approached their family to consider mutual separation of the couple without getting into legal hassles. She also claimed that he had left behind a handwritten note which has been seized by police.

Meanwhile, police have started investigation and the body sent for postmortem.