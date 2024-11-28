Bhubaneswar: The Odia teachers will get the same pay and allowances as that of trained graduate teachers (TGT-Arts) in the state.

The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department of the Odisha government issued a notification in this regard today.

The state government has also earmarked as many as 496 posts of the total 1,984 TGT (Arts) posts created in Odisha in 2023 for TGT (Odia), said the S&ME Department.

The TGT (Odia) posts will be a sub-category under TGT (Arts) category, added the department.

Notably, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has recently announced to recruit altogether 6,025 teachers for secondary schools in the state.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,984 TGT (Arts), 1,020 TGT Science (PCM), 880 TGT Science (CBZ), 711 Hindi teacher, 729 Classical Sanskrit teacher, six Telugu teacher, 14 Urdu teacher and 681 physical education teacher (PET) posts in the state.

A sizable portion of theses vacancies (1,988 posts) has been reserved for women candidates.