Bhubaneswar: Author and commentator Sanjoy Patnaik’s book ‘Of Reels, Romance and Retakes: Social Narratives of Cinema in Odisha’ published by Routledge Taylor & Francis Group will be one of the highlights at the Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC)’s 2024 Literary Festival scheduled for November 9th and 10th in New York City, USA.

New York based IAAC is dedicated to promoting, showcasing and building an awareness of arts and artists of Asian Indian heritage. The Council’s focus is on performing arts including the visual, literary and folk arts. The literary festival is among the leading events on Indian – American arts and culture rapidly gaining recognition for celebrating diverse voices. The festival provides a platform for established and emerging writers to engage with a passionate audience and connect with fellow literary artists.

Preethi Urs, Literary Festival Director of IAAC expressed hope that the discussion on the book and Odia cinema will contribute to the vibrant literary discourse and provide audiences the opportunity to engage with Patnaik’s work and ideas directly.

In the past, the literary festival hosted luminaries like the Dalai Lama, Nobel Prize Winner Prof. Amartya Sen, Indra Nooyi, Madhur Jaffrey, the Nobel Peace Prize Winner Kailash Satyarthi, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, Chandrika Tandon, and Ramchandra Guha.