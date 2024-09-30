Bhubaneswar: The state-level ceremony of Odiapreneur Smart Odisha Hackathon 2.0 was inaugurated at the Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR) in the capital city here today.

This state-level hackathon was jointly organised by the State Directorate of Higher Secondary, Bhubaneswar, OSEPA and OUTR under the STARS programme.

A total of 126 students from 30 districts of Odisha have been selected from the district-level hackathon to the state-level hackathon and participated in the competition. They were supported by 56 teachers.

Raghuram Iyer, Director of State Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, attended the inaugural ceremony and said that the state-level hackathon started after school level and district level competitions.

As many as 84 projects were approved at the state-level hackathon. Describing it as an innovative initiative by the government, Iyer said it would benefit the society through the creative work of the young talents.

Additional Secretary of the State School and Public Education Department, Shubhashree Nanda, attended the ceremony and said that Odiapreneur Smart Odisha Hackathon is a big platform for students which will help in social welfare and transformation of the society. Through this hackathon, students can work towards the development of the society and the state through their own creative work, she added.

Vice-Chancellor of OUTR, Prof. Bibhuthi Bhushan Biswal, described the hackathon competition as a big initiative of the government and said that it will help in the field of social development by creating a creative way of thinking among the youth group and increasing their intellectual power.

He spoke about the greatness of youth power by giving the examples of Swami Vivekananda and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Prof. Ranjan Pradhan, Nodal Officer, Innovative Cell at OUTR highlighted the work of the two-day long hackathon competition and hoped that it would help to unleash innovation and creativity.

Renu Prabha Nayak, registrar of the University, proposed the vote of thanks.