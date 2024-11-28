Jajpur: In a tragic mishap, one person died while three others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance rammed into a dumper on NH 16 at Chandikhole in Odisha's Jajpur district today.

The incident took place at Neulapur Railway Overbridge near Chandikhole Chhak on NH 16.

As per reports, an ambulance carrying a patient and three other attendants was heading from West Bengal to Bhubaneswar when it crashed into a stationary dumper at the overbridge. Such was the intensity of the collision that one person in the ambulance died on the spot while three others were critically injured.

While the exact cause of the mishap is not known yet, it is suspected that the driver fell asleep leading to the mishap.

On getting information, Chandikhole fire services reached the spot and rescued the victims. They were rushed to the nearest hospital. Police too arrived and started investigation. Probe is underway.