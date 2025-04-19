Bhubaneswar: A person was killed and six others, including a few police personnel and government officials, were injured during a protest against a rail project at Odisha’s Rourkela city today.

A group of locals have been opposing the construction of a rail line project connecting Dumerta with the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

A protestor, identified as Yeto Ekka (37) of Barkani, was killed after an earthmover engaged in the project work allegedly hit him today morning.

Soon, the locals gathered at the spot and blamed the administration for the death of Ekka.

The agitation turned violent as the protestors hurled stones at the police personnel and government officials deployed at the spot. A few of them also attacked the security personnel with bow and arrows.

Rourkela Additional Tahsildar Purusottam Nayak, police ASI Rajendra Sahu and four others, including the operator of the earthmover, were injured in the incident.

The injured persons were admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital.